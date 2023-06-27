How to Connect DJI Ronin 2 to ARRI Alexa Mini Using Start/Stop Cable

The DJI Ronin 2 is a popular gimbal stabilizer that is widely used in the film industry. It is known for its stability, versatility, and ease of use. The ARRI Alexa Mini, on the other hand, is a high-end digital cinema camera that is also widely used in the film industry. It is known for its image quality, dynamic range, and reliability. When these two devices are used together, they can produce stunning cinematic footage. In this article, we will discuss how to connect the DJI Ronin 2 to the ARRI Alexa Mini using a start/stop cable.

The start/stop cable is a simple cable that connects the DJI Ronin 2 to the ARRI Alexa Mini. It allows the operator to start and stop recording on the camera directly from the gimbal. This is a useful feature for filmmakers who want to have more control over their shots and reduce the risk of camera shake.

To connect the DJI Ronin 2 to the ARRI Alexa Mini using a start/stop cable, follow these steps:

Step 1: Power off both devices

Before connecting any cables, make sure that both the DJI Ronin 2 and the ARRI Alexa Mini are powered off. This will prevent any damage to the devices and ensure a safe connection.

Step 2: Connect the start/stop cable

Take the start/stop cable and connect one end to the “start/stop” port on the DJI Ronin 2. Then, connect the other end to the “EXT” port on the ARRI Alexa Mini. Make sure that the cable is securely connected to both devices.

Step 3: Power on both devices

Once the cable is connected, power on both the DJI Ronin 2 and the ARRI Alexa Mini. Wait for both devices to fully boot up before proceeding to the next step.

Step 4: Configure the camera settings

On the ARRI Alexa Mini, go to the “EXT” menu and select “Start/Stop.” Make sure that the “EXT” port is set to “Start/Stop” and that the “Run/Stop” option is set to “Auto.” This will allow the camera to automatically start and stop recording when the DJI Ronin 2 is turned on and off.

Step 5: Test the connection

To test the connection, turn on the DJI Ronin 2 and wait for it to fully boot up. Then, press the record button on the gimbal. The ARRI Alexa Mini should automatically start recording. To stop recording, press the record button again on the DJI Ronin 2. The ARRI Alexa Mini should automatically stop recording.

In conclusion, connecting the DJI Ronin 2 to the ARRI Alexa Mini using a start/stop cable is a simple process that can greatly enhance the filmmaking experience. By having more control over the camera directly from the gimbal, filmmakers can produce smoother, more professional-looking footage. If you are a filmmaker who uses both the DJI Ronin 2 and the ARRI Alexa Mini, we highly recommend investing in a start/stop cable. It is a small investment that can make a big difference in the quality of your work.