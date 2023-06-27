Exploring the Features of Yuneec ETX (FLIR) Camera for H520E/H850

Yuneec, a leading manufacturer of drones and accessories, has recently released the ETX (FLIR) camera for their H520E and H850 drones. This camera is a powerful tool for professionals in industries such as search and rescue, law enforcement, and inspection.

One of the most impressive features of the ETX camera is its thermal imaging capabilities. With a resolution of 640×512 and a temperature range of -20°C to 550°C, this camera can detect even the slightest temperature differences. This makes it ideal for search and rescue missions, where it can help locate individuals who may be difficult to see with the naked eye.

In addition to thermal imaging, the ETX camera also has a 30x optical zoom lens. This allows users to get a closer look at objects from a safe distance, making it perfect for inspection tasks. The camera also has a 360-degree continuous rotation capability, which means that users can easily scan an area without having to reposition the drone.

The ETX camera is also equipped with a high-resolution 4K camera. This camera can capture stunning aerial footage, making it ideal for cinematography and videography. The camera has a 1-inch sensor and can shoot at up to 60 frames per second, ensuring that footage is smooth and high-quality.

One of the most impressive aspects of the ETX camera is its ability to integrate with Yuneec’s DataPilot software. This software allows users to plan and execute missions with ease. Users can create 3D maps of the area they will be flying in, set waypoints, and even automate the drone’s flight path. This makes it easy for professionals to focus on the task at hand, rather than worrying about flying the drone.

The ETX camera is also incredibly easy to use. It can be attached to the H520E or H850 drone in just a few minutes, and the camera’s settings can be adjusted using the remote controller. The camera also has a built-in microphone, which allows users to record audio along with their footage.

Overall, the Yuneec ETX (FLIR) camera is an incredibly powerful tool for professionals in a variety of industries. Its thermal imaging capabilities, 30x optical zoom lens, and 360-degree continuous rotation make it ideal for search and rescue, inspection, and surveillance tasks. Its high-resolution 4K camera and integration with Yuneec’s DataPilot software make it perfect for cinematography and videography. And with its easy-to-use design, professionals can focus on their work rather than worrying about the technology.