Enhance Your DJI Mavic Air 2 / Air 2s with Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions (P-16A-036)

Pgytech, a leading manufacturer of drone accessories, has recently released a new product that is sure to enhance the flying experience of DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2s owners. The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions (P-16A-036) are a simple yet effective solution to the problem of unstable landings on uneven terrain.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2s are popular drones among hobbyists and professionals alike. They are known for their compact size, high-quality camera, and impressive flight capabilities. However, one issue that many users have encountered is the difficulty of landing on uneven surfaces. The drone’s low clearance can cause it to tip over or get stuck in the grass, which can be frustrating and potentially damaging to the device.

The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions are designed to solve this problem. They attach easily to the drone’s legs, raising the clearance by 35mm. This extra height allows the drone to land safely on uneven terrain, such as tall grass, rocks, or sand. The extensions are made of high-quality materials, including aluminum alloy and silicone, which are durable and lightweight.

Installing the Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions is a simple process that can be done in just a few minutes. The package includes four extensions, one for each leg of the drone. The extensions are designed to fit snugly and securely onto the existing legs, without the need for any additional tools or modifications.

Once installed, the extensions do not interfere with the drone’s flight performance or camera operation. They are designed to be aerodynamic and lightweight, so they do not add any significant weight or drag to the device. This means that users can still enjoy the same smooth and stable flight experience that they are accustomed to, while also having the added benefit of being able to land safely on uneven terrain.

The Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions are a great investment for anyone who uses their DJI Mavic Air 2 or Air 2s for outdoor photography or videography. They provide a simple and effective solution to the problem of unstable landings, which can save users time, money, and frustration. The extensions are also a great way to protect the drone from damage, as they prevent it from getting stuck in the grass or tipping over on rocks.

In conclusion, the Pgytech Landing Gear Extensions (P-16A-036) are a must-have accessory for DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2s owners. They are easy to install, lightweight, and durable, and they provide a simple yet effective solution to the problem of unstable landings on uneven terrain. With these extensions, users can enjoy a safer and more enjoyable flying experience, while also protecting their valuable investment.