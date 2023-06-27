DJI Care Enterprise Basic Renew (Phantom 4 RTK SE) is a comprehensive protection plan for DJI products that offers peace of mind to enterprise customers. It is a renewal program that extends the coverage of the DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan for Phantom 4 RTK SE drones. The program provides coverage for accidental damage, including collisions, water damage, and flyaway incidents. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic for Phantom 4 RTK SE.

The first benefit of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan is that it provides you with extended coverage for your Phantom 4 RTK SE drone. The plan covers accidental damage for up to one year from the date of purchase. This means that if your drone is damaged due to a collision, water damage, or flyaway incident, you can get it repaired or replaced at no additional cost. This coverage is essential for enterprise customers who rely on their drones for critical operations.

The second benefit of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan is that it provides you with priority service and support. As an enterprise customer, you need to have your drone up and running as quickly as possible. With the DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan, you get priority service and support from DJI’s technical support team. This means that if you have any issues with your drone, you can get help quickly and efficiently.

The third benefit of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan is that it provides you with peace of mind. Accidents happen, and drones are no exception. However, with the DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan, you can rest assured that your drone is protected. You don’t have to worry about the cost of repairs or replacements if your drone is damaged. This peace of mind is invaluable for enterprise customers who rely on their drones for critical operations.

The fourth benefit of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan is that it provides you with access to DJI’s online repair request system. This system allows you to submit a repair request online, track the status of your repair, and receive updates on the progress of your repair. This system is convenient and easy to use, making it an excellent tool for enterprise customers who need to get their drones repaired quickly.

The fifth benefit of renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan is that it provides you with coverage for up to two incidents per year. This means that if your drone is damaged twice in a year, you can get it repaired or replaced at no additional cost. This coverage is essential for enterprise customers who use their drones frequently and are at a higher risk of accidents.

In conclusion, renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan for Phantom 4 RTK SE is an excellent investment for enterprise customers. The plan provides extended coverage, priority service and support, peace of mind, access to DJI’s online repair request system, and coverage for up to two incidents per year. These benefits are essential for enterprise customers who rely on their drones for critical operations. If you own a Phantom 4 RTK SE drone, we highly recommend renewing your DJI Care Enterprise Basic plan to protect your investment and ensure that your drone is always up and running.