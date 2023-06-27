Benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ for DJI Pocket 2

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of DJI Care Refresh+ for their latest product, the DJI Pocket 2. This new service plan offers a range of benefits to customers who purchase it, providing peace of mind and protection for their investment.

One of the key benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ is the extended warranty period. With this plan, customers can enjoy an additional year of coverage, on top of the standard one-year warranty that comes with the DJI Pocket 2. This means that if any issues arise with the device during this time, customers can have it repaired or replaced free of charge.

Another advantage of DJI Care Refresh+ is the coverage it provides for accidental damage. This includes damage caused by drops, collisions, and water damage, among other things. With this plan, customers can have their DJI Pocket 2 repaired or replaced up to two times during the coverage period, at a reduced cost.

In addition to these benefits, DJI Care Refresh+ also offers priority service and free shipping for repairs. This means that if customers need to have their device repaired, they can expect a faster turnaround time and can avoid the hassle of shipping fees.

Furthermore, DJI Care Refresh+ provides customers with access to exclusive tutorials and training resources. This can be particularly useful for those who are new to using the DJI Pocket 2 or who want to learn more about its features and capabilities. With these resources, customers can get the most out of their device and improve their skills as a photographer or videographer.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh+ is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a DJI Pocket 2. With its extended warranty period, coverage for accidental damage, priority service, and access to exclusive resources, this plan provides customers with peace of mind and protection for their investment. Whether you’re a professional photographer or videographer, or simply someone who enjoys capturing memories on the go, DJI Care Refresh+ is a must-have service plan for your DJI Pocket 2.