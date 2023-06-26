The Impact of Starlink Internet Service in Baltimore

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, has recently expanded its coverage to include Baltimore, Maryland. This new service has the potential to revolutionize internet access in the city, particularly in areas where traditional broadband options are limited or nonexistent.

One of the main advantages of Starlink is its ability to provide high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas. In Baltimore, this could be a game-changer for residents living in areas where traditional internet providers have not invested in infrastructure. According to a recent report by the Federal Communications Commission, over 20% of Baltimore residents lack access to broadband internet, with the majority of these individuals living in low-income neighborhoods.

Starlink’s satellite-based internet service could provide a solution to this problem. The service promises speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which is significantly faster than many traditional broadband options. This could make it easier for residents to work from home, access online education resources, and stay connected with friends and family.

Another advantage of Starlink is its low latency, which is the time it takes for data to travel from a user’s device to the internet and back. Traditional satellite internet services have high latency, which can make activities like video conferencing and online gaming difficult. However, Starlink’s low latency could make these activities much more feasible for Baltimore residents.

Of course, there are some potential downsides to Starlink as well. The service is currently more expensive than many traditional broadband options, with a monthly subscription fee of $99. Additionally, the service requires a satellite dish and modem, which could be a barrier for some residents.

Despite these challenges, many Baltimore residents are excited about the potential of Starlink. The service has already received interest from local organizations, including the Baltimore City Public Schools. The school system is exploring the possibility of using Starlink to provide internet access to students who lack it at home.

Overall, the impact of Starlink in Baltimore remains to be seen. However, the service has the potential to provide much-needed internet access to residents in underserved areas of the city. As more residents and organizations adopt the service, it will be interesting to see how it changes the landscape of internet access in Baltimore.