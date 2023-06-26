Overview of Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular

The Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is a high-quality device that has been designed to meet the needs of hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and law enforcement officers. This thermal monocular is equipped with advanced features that make it an ideal tool for detecting heat signatures in low-light conditions.

One of the key features of the Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is its high-resolution display. The monocular has a 384×288 resolution display that provides clear and detailed images of the surrounding environment. This makes it easy to identify objects and animals even in complete darkness.

The monocular also has a high refresh rate of 50Hz, which ensures that the images on the display are smooth and free from any lag. This is particularly important when tracking fast-moving objects or animals.

Another important feature of the Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is its long detection range. The monocular can detect heat signatures up to 1300 meters away, making it an ideal tool for long-range surveillance and tracking.

The monocular is also equipped with a range of color palettes that allow users to customize the display to suit their specific needs. The color palettes include white hot, black hot, red hot, and rainbow, among others.

The Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is also designed to be rugged and durable. It has an IP67 rating, which means that it is dustproof and waterproof. This makes it an ideal tool for use in harsh outdoor environments.

The monocular is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around. It weighs just 320 grams and has a compact design that makes it easy to store in a backpack or pocket.

The Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 5 hours of continuous use. The monocular also has a USB port that allows users to charge it on the go.

Overall, the Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is a high-quality device that offers advanced features and functionality. It is an ideal tool for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and law enforcement officers who need to detect heat signatures in low-light conditions. With its high-resolution display, long detection range, and rugged design, the Infiray AP13 AFFO Series Thermal Monocular is a reliable and effective tool that can be used in a variety of situations.