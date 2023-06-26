Introduction to Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway

Thuraya, a leading mobile satellite services provider, has recently launched its new PTT Mobile Gateway, which includes a unit, PTT handset, and power and Ethernet breakout. This new device is designed to provide reliable and secure push-to-talk (PTT) communication for users in remote and challenging environments.

The Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway is a compact and rugged device that can be easily installed in vehicles, command centers, or other fixed locations. It supports both Thuraya’s satellite network and GSM networks, providing seamless communication across different networks and locations. The device also features a built-in GPS receiver, which allows users to track their location and share it with others in real-time.

One of the key features of the Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway is its PTT capability, which enables instant and group communication with a single push of a button. This feature is particularly useful for users who need to coordinate their activities in real-time, such as emergency responders, military personnel, and field workers. The PTT function is also supported by the Thuraya PTT Handset, which is a rugged and durable device that can withstand harsh environments and extreme temperatures.

Another important feature of the Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway is its power and Ethernet breakout, which allows users to connect external devices and accessories to the device. This feature is particularly useful for users who need to power their devices or connect them to the internet or other networks. The device also supports a range of external antennas, which can be used to enhance the signal strength and coverage of the device.

The Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway is designed to meet the needs of users in a wide range of industries and applications. For example, it can be used by emergency responders to coordinate their activities during natural disasters or other emergencies. It can also be used by military personnel to communicate with each other in remote and challenging environments. In addition, it can be used by field workers in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction to communicate with their colleagues and supervisors.

Overall, the Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway is a powerful and versatile device that provides reliable and secure communication for users in remote and challenging environments. Its compact and rugged design, PTT capability, and power and Ethernet breakout make it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. Whether you are an emergency responder, military personnel, or field worker, the Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway can help you stay connected and coordinate your activities in real-time.