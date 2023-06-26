Introduction to Inmarsat IsatData Pro

Inmarsat IsatData Pro is a satellite M2M (machine-to-machine) communication service that provides a reliable and cost-effective way to connect remote assets and equipment to a central management system. It is designed to meet the needs of businesses that operate in remote or challenging environments, where traditional cellular or wired networks are not available or reliable.

IsatData Pro uses the Inmarsat satellite network, which provides global coverage and operates in L-band frequencies, ensuring reliable and secure communication even in harsh weather conditions or remote locations. The service is available in two versions: IsatData Pro Core and IsatData Pro Control.

IsatData Pro Core is a basic version of the service that provides two-way messaging and data transfer capabilities. It is ideal for applications that require simple monitoring and control of remote assets, such as tracking the location of vehicles or monitoring the status of equipment. IsatData Pro Core is also suitable for applications that require periodic data reporting, such as environmental monitoring or weather forecasting.

IsatData Pro Control is a more advanced version of the service that provides additional features and capabilities, such as real-time monitoring, remote configuration, and over-the-air firmware updates. It is designed for applications that require more sophisticated control and management of remote assets, such as industrial automation, energy management, or smart agriculture.

IsatData Pro can be used with a wide range of devices and equipment, including sensors, controllers, meters, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices. It supports various communication protocols, such as Modbus, DNP3, and MQTT, and can be integrated with third-party software platforms and applications.

IsatData Pro also provides a range of tools and services to help businesses manage their satellite M2M communication needs. These include a web-based portal for device management and configuration, a mobile app for remote monitoring and control, and a network operations center (NOC) for 24/7 technical support and troubleshooting.

Inmarsat IsatData Pro is a reliable and cost-effective solution for businesses that need to connect and manage remote assets and equipment. It provides global coverage, secure communication, and a range of features and capabilities to meet the needs of various applications and industries. With IsatData Pro, businesses can improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their overall performance.