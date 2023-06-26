Inmarsat Fleet Secure: A Game-Changer for Maritime Cybersecurity and Threat Response

The maritime industry is an essential component of global trade, with ships carrying goods and products across the world’s oceans. However, with the increasing reliance on technology, the industry is facing new challenges in terms of cybersecurity. Cyber threats pose a significant risk to the maritime industry, and it is essential to have robust cybersecurity measures in place to protect ships and their cargo.

Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, has developed a solution to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by the maritime industry. Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that provides end-to-end protection for ships, from onboard systems to shore-based networks.

Inmarsat Fleet Secure is designed to protect ships from cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. The solution includes a range of cybersecurity services, including antivirus protection, intrusion detection, and threat response. Inmarsat Fleet Secure also provides real-time monitoring and reporting, enabling ship operators to detect and respond to cyber threats quickly.

One of the key features of Inmarsat Fleet Secure is its ability to provide secure connectivity for ships. The solution includes a secure network that connects ships to shore-based networks, enabling seamless communication while ensuring that data is protected from cyber threats. Inmarsat Fleet Secure also includes a secure Wi-Fi network for crew members, ensuring that they can stay connected while maintaining the security of the ship’s systems.

Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a game-changer for the maritime industry, providing a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by ships at sea. The solution is easy to deploy and manage, with a user-friendly interface that enables ship operators to monitor and manage cybersecurity from a central location.

Inmarsat Fleet Secure has already been adopted by a range of shipping companies, including Wallem Group, a leading provider of maritime solutions. Wallem Group has implemented Inmarsat Fleet Secure across its fleet of more than 180 ships, providing end-to-end cybersecurity protection for its vessels.

In addition to providing cybersecurity protection, Inmarsat Fleet Secure also helps shipping companies comply with industry regulations. The solution is designed to meet the cybersecurity requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), ensuring that ships are compliant with the latest regulations.

Inmarsat Fleet Secure is a significant step forward in the fight against cyber threats in the maritime industry. With its comprehensive cybersecurity services and secure connectivity, the solution provides a new level of protection for ships and their cargo. As the maritime industry continues to rely on technology, solutions like Inmarsat Fleet Secure will become increasingly important in ensuring the safety and security of ships at sea.