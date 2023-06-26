Inmarsat European Aviation Network: Enabling Digital Transformation in Aviation Industry

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has launched its European Aviation Network (EAN), which is set to revolutionize the aviation industry. The EAN is a ground-breaking network that combines satellite and ground-based technologies to provide high-speed, reliable and secure connectivity to passengers and crew while they are in the air.

The EAN is the first of its kind in the world, and it has been designed specifically for the aviation industry. It uses a combination of satellite and ground-based technologies to provide seamless connectivity to passengers and crew, even when they are flying over remote areas of Europe. This means that passengers can stay connected to the internet, make phone calls, send text messages and access their favorite apps while they are in the air.

The EAN is a joint venture between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom, and it has been in development for several years. The network uses Inmarsat’s satellite technology to provide a high-speed connection to the aircraft, while Deutsche Telekom’s ground-based network provides the connection to the internet. This combination of technologies ensures that passengers and crew have a reliable and secure connection at all times.

The EAN has been designed to meet the growing demand for in-flight connectivity. According to a recent survey, more than 80% of passengers want to be able to use their mobile devices while they are in the air. The EAN makes this possible, and it also provides airlines with a new revenue stream. Airlines can now offer passengers a range of connectivity options, including high-speed internet, voice calls, and text messaging.

The EAN is also a game-changer for the aviation industry. It enables airlines to offer a range of new services to passengers, including real-time flight information, personalized entertainment, and e-commerce. It also enables airlines to improve their operational efficiency by providing real-time data on aircraft performance and maintenance.

The EAN has already been rolled out on several airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling. The feedback from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the speed and reliability of the connection. The EAN is set to be rolled out on more airlines in the coming months, and it is expected to become the standard for in-flight connectivity in Europe.

Inmarsat is committed to driving digital transformation in the aviation industry, and the EAN is just the beginning. The company is already working on a range of new technologies that will further enhance the passenger experience and improve operational efficiency. These include new satellite technologies, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a ground-breaking network that is set to revolutionize the aviation industry. It provides high-speed, reliable and secure connectivity to passengers and crew while they are in the air, and it enables airlines to offer a range of new services to passengers. The EAN is already being rolled out on several airlines, and it is expected to become the standard for in-flight connectivity in Europe. Inmarsat is committed to driving digital transformation in the aviation industry, and the EAN is just the beginning.