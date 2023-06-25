What is Inmarsat European Aviation Network?

Inmarsat European Aviation Network (EAN) is a revolutionary in-flight connectivity service that is designed to provide seamless internet access to passengers traveling on European airlines. The service is a joint venture between Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, and Deutsche Telekom, a leading telecommunications company in Europe.

The EAN service is based on a unique hybrid network that combines satellite and ground-based technologies to provide high-speed internet connectivity to passengers on board aircraft. The satellite component of the network is provided by Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite constellation, which is a high-throughput satellite (HTS) system that delivers broadband speeds of up to 50Mbps to aircraft.

The ground-based component of the network is provided by Deutsche Telekom’s LTE (Long-Term Evolution) network, which is a 4G mobile network that provides high-speed internet connectivity to passengers on board aircraft when they are flying over land. The LTE network is connected to the GX satellite constellation via a network of ground stations, which enables seamless handover of internet connectivity between the satellite and ground-based networks.

The EAN service is designed to provide a reliable and consistent internet experience to passengers on board aircraft, regardless of their location or altitude. The service is available on all European airlines that are part of the EAN network, and passengers can access the internet using their own personal devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

One of the key benefits of the EAN service is that it provides high-speed internet connectivity to passengers on board aircraft, which enables them to stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues while they are traveling. Passengers can use the internet to browse the web, check their emails, and even stream movies and TV shows while they are in the air.

Another benefit of the EAN service is that it provides a secure and reliable internet connection to passengers on board aircraft. The service uses advanced encryption technologies to protect the privacy and security of passengers’ data, which ensures that their personal information is not compromised while they are using the internet.

The EAN service is also designed to be cost-effective for airlines, as it enables them to provide high-speed internet connectivity to their passengers without incurring significant costs. The service is based on a pay-as-you-go model, which means that airlines only pay for the data that their passengers use, rather than having to pay a fixed monthly fee for the service.

In conclusion, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a revolutionary in-flight connectivity service that is designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity to passengers traveling on European airlines. The service is based on a unique hybrid network that combines satellite and ground-based technologies to provide a reliable and consistent internet experience to passengers on board aircraft. The service is cost-effective for airlines and provides a secure and reliable internet connection to passengers, which enables them to stay connected while they are traveling.