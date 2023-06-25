Introduction to Inmarsat Fleet Mail

Inmarsat Fleet Mail is a revolutionary service that has transformed the way maritime email and messaging services are delivered. It is a game-changer that has brought a new level of efficiency and convenience to the maritime industry.

The service was launched by Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Inmarsat Fleet Mail is a secure and reliable email and messaging service that is specifically designed for the maritime industry. It is a cost-effective solution that enables maritime operators to stay connected with their crews and offices onshore.

Inmarsat Fleet Mail is a cloud-based service that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The service is easy to use and requires no special software or hardware. All that is needed is an internet connection and a device that can access the internet.

One of the key benefits of Inmarsat Fleet Mail is its reliability. The service is delivered over Inmarsat’s global satellite network, which provides coverage in even the most remote parts of the world. This means that maritime operators can stay connected with their crews and offices onshore, no matter where they are in the world.

Another benefit of Inmarsat Fleet Mail is its security. The service uses advanced encryption technology to ensure that all messages and data are secure and protected from unauthorized access. This is particularly important in the maritime industry, where sensitive information such as cargo manifests and crew lists need to be kept confidential.

Inmarsat Fleet Mail also offers a range of features that make it a highly efficient and convenient service. For example, the service allows users to send and receive emails and messages in real-time, which means that communication can be faster and more efficient. The service also offers a range of customization options, such as the ability to create custom email addresses and templates.

In addition to these features, Inmarsat Fleet Mail also offers a range of support services. These include 24/7 technical support, training and onboarding services, and a dedicated customer support team. This ensures that maritime operators can get the help they need, whenever they need it.

Overall, Inmarsat Fleet Mail is a game-changer for maritime email and messaging services. It is a reliable, secure, and efficient service that enables maritime operators to stay connected with their crews and offices onshore, no matter where they are in the world. With its range of features and support services, Inmarsat Fleet Mail is a cost-effective solution that is helping to transform the way the maritime industry operates.