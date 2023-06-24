Drones have become increasingly popular over the years, and it’s no surprise why. They offer a unique perspective and allow you to capture stunning aerial footage that would otherwise be impossible. However, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming for beginners to choose the right drone. In this article, we’ll be discussing the top 5 best drones for beginners that are affordable and easy to fly.

1. DJI Mavic Mini

The DJI Mavic Mini is a great option for beginners who are looking for a compact and portable drone. It weighs only 249 grams, which means you don’t need to register it with the FAA. Despite its small size, it still offers impressive features such as a 12-megapixel camera, 2.7K video resolution, and a 30-minute flight time. The Mavic Mini also has a beginner mode that limits the drone’s speed and altitude, making it easier to fly.

2. Holy Stone HS100D

The Holy Stone HS100D is another great option for beginners who are looking for an affordable drone with a decent camera. It has a 1080p HD camera and a 120-degree field of view, which allows you to capture stunning aerial footage. The HS100D also has a GPS system that allows you to track the drone’s location and return it to home with the push of a button. It has a flight time of up to 15 minutes and comes with a remote control that has a range of up to 500 meters.

3. Potensic T18

The Potensic T18 is a budget-friendly drone that is perfect for beginners who are just starting out. It has a 1080p HD camera and a 120-degree field of view, which allows you to capture high-quality aerial footage. The T18 also has a one-key takeoff and landing feature, making it easy to fly. It has a flight time of up to 10 minutes and comes with a remote control that has a range of up to 300 meters.

4. Syma X5UW-D

The Syma X5UW-D is a great option for beginners who are looking for a drone with a decent camera and a longer flight time. It has a 720p HD camera and a 120-degree field of view, which allows you to capture clear and crisp aerial footage. The X5UW-D also has a headless mode and altitude hold function, making it easier to fly. It has a flight time of up to 7 minutes and comes with a remote control that has a range of up to 50 meters.

5. Hubsan H107D+

The Hubsan H107D+ is a small and compact drone that is perfect for beginners who are looking for a drone that is easy to fly. It has a 720p HD camera and a 120-degree field of view, which allows you to capture decent aerial footage. The H107D+ also has a headless mode and altitude hold function, making it easier to fly. It has a flight time of up to 7 minutes and comes with a remote control that has a range of up to 100 meters.

In conclusion, there are many great options for beginners who are looking for an affordable and easy-to-fly drone. The DJI Mavic Mini, Holy Stone HS100D, Potensic T18, Syma X5UW-D, and Hubsan H107D+ are all great options that offer impressive features and are perfect for beginners. When choosing a drone, it’s important to consider your budget, the drone’s features, and your skill level. With the right drone, you can capture stunning aerial footage and take your photography and videography to the next level.