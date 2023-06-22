Top 10 Best Drones of the Year

Drones have become increasingly popular over the years, and with the advancements in technology, they have become more sophisticated and versatile. Whether you are a professional photographer, videographer, or just someone who enjoys flying drones for fun, there is a drone out there for you. In this article, we will be discussing the top 10 best drones of the year.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best drones on the market. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Mavic 2 Pro has a flight time of up to 31 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is another great drone. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has a flight time of up to 30 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph.

3. DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a compact and lightweight drone that is perfect for traveling. It has a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Mavic Air 2 has a flight time of up to 34 minutes and can fly up to 42.5 mph.

4. Autel Robotics EVO II

The Autel Robotics EVO II is a powerful drone that has a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 8K video at 25 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The EVO II has a flight time of up to 40 minutes and can fly up to 45 mph.

5. DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is a small and lightweight drone that is perfect for beginners. It has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Mini 2 has a flight time of up to 31 minutes and can fly up to 36 mph.

6. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a professional-grade drone that is perfect for filmmakers and videographers. It has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 5.2K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Inspire 2 has a flight time of up to 27 minutes and can fly up to 58 mph.

7. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a hexacopter drone that has a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Typhoon H Pro has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and can fly up to 43.5 mph.

8. Parrot Anafi

The Parrot Anafi is a lightweight and portable drone that is perfect for traveling. It has a 21-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Anafi has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and can fly up to 33 mph.

9. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a professional-grade drone that is perfect for filmmakers and videographers. It has a 16-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The PowerEye has a flight time of up to 29 minutes and can fly up to 40 mph.

10. DJI Phantom 3 SE

The DJI Phantom 3 SE is a great drone for beginners. It has a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 2.7K video at 30 frames per second. It also has a 3-axis gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage. The Phantom 3 SE has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and can fly up to 35 mph.

In conclusion, there are many great drones on the market, and choosing the right one depends on your needs and budget. The drones listed above are some of the best drones of the year and are worth considering if you are in the market for a new drone.