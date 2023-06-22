How to Top Up Your Thuraya Prepaid SIM Card with 160 Units

Thuraya is a leading mobile satellite services provider that offers reliable and affordable communication solutions to people living and working in remote and underserved areas. One of the company’s most popular products is the Thuraya prepaid SIM card, which allows users to make calls, send messages, and access the internet from anywhere in the world.

If you are a Thuraya prepaid SIM card user, you may be wondering how to top up your account with 160 units. Fortunately, the process is quick and easy, and can be done in just a few simple steps.

First, you will need to purchase a Thuraya prepaid top-up card from an authorized dealer. These cards are available in various denominations, but for this article, we will focus on the 160-unit card.

Once you have obtained your top-up card, scratch off the silver panel on the back to reveal the 14-digit code. This code is what you will use to add the units to your Thuraya prepaid account.

Next, dial *130* followed by the 14-digit code and the # key on your Thuraya satellite phone. Press the call button, and wait for the confirmation message to appear on your screen. This message will confirm that the units have been added to your account, and will also show your new balance.

If you prefer to top up your account online, you can do so by visiting the Thuraya website and logging into your account. From there, you can select the top-up option and enter the 14-digit code from your top-up card. Once you have confirmed the transaction, the units will be added to your account, and you will receive a confirmation email.

It is important to note that Thuraya prepaid units have an expiry date, so it is recommended that you use them within the allotted time frame. The expiry date varies depending on the number of units you have purchased, so be sure to check your account balance regularly to avoid losing any unused units.

In addition to topping up your account with 160 units, Thuraya also offers a range of other top-up options to suit your needs. These include 20, 50, 100, 250, and 500-unit cards, as well as auto-recharge options for added convenience.

Overall, topping up your Thuraya prepaid SIM card with 160 units is a simple and straightforward process that can be done either over the phone or online. By keeping your account topped up, you can stay connected with your loved ones and colleagues no matter where you are in the world.