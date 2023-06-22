Advantages of using TS2 Space’s Thuraya SatSleeve Services for Mobile Satellite Communication

TS2 Space is a leading provider of mobile satellite communication services that offers a wide range of solutions to meet the needs of businesses and individuals. One of its most popular services is the Thuraya SatSleeve, which allows users to turn their smartphones into satellite phones, providing reliable and cost-effective communication in remote areas where traditional networks are unavailable.

The Thuraya SatSleeve is a compact and lightweight device that attaches to the back of a smartphone, transforming it into a satellite phone. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and provides voice, SMS, and data services via Thuraya’s satellite network. The device is easy to use and can be set up in minutes, making it an ideal solution for people who need to stay connected while on the move.

One of the main advantages of using TS2 Space’s Thuraya SatSleeve services is the coverage it provides. The Thuraya satellite network covers over 160 countries, including remote areas of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This means that users can stay connected even in areas where traditional networks are unavailable, making it an ideal solution for businesses operating in remote locations.

Another benefit of using the Thuraya SatSleeve is the cost savings it offers. Traditional satellite phones can be expensive to purchase and maintain, making them unaffordable for many businesses and individuals. The Thuraya SatSleeve, on the other hand, is a cost-effective solution that allows users to stay connected without breaking the bank. TS2 Space offers a range of pricing plans to suit different needs and budgets, making it easy for users to choose a plan that works for them.

The Thuraya SatSleeve also offers a range of features that make it an ideal solution for businesses and individuals. For example, the device has a built-in GPS that allows users to track their location and share it with others. This is particularly useful for businesses that need to keep track of their employees in remote locations. The device also has an SOS button that can be used in case of an emergency, providing peace of mind for users who work in hazardous environments.

In addition to these features, the Thuraya SatSleeve also offers high-quality voice and data services. The device uses Thuraya’s satellite network, which provides reliable and clear communication even in areas with poor network coverage. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses that need to stay connected with their customers and suppliers, even in remote locations.

Overall, TS2 Space’s Thuraya SatSleeve services offer a range of benefits for businesses and individuals who need reliable and cost-effective mobile satellite communication. The device provides coverage in over 160 countries, offers cost savings compared to traditional satellite phones, and has a range of features that make it an ideal solution for businesses operating in remote locations. With its easy setup and high-quality voice and data services, the Thuraya SatSleeve is a must-have for anyone who needs to stay connected while on the move.