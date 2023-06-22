Price of Satellite Phones in Burkina Faso

Satellite phones have become increasingly popular in Burkina Faso due to their ability to provide reliable communication in remote areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable. However, the cost of purchasing a satellite phone can be a barrier for many individuals and organizations. In this article, we will explore the price of satellite phones in Burkina Faso and the various options available for purchasing or renting them.

The price of satellite phones in Burkina Faso varies depending on the brand, model, and features. Generally, satellite phones are more expensive than traditional mobile phones due to the advanced technology required to connect to satellites in orbit. Prices can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the phone’s capabilities.

For example, the Iridium 9555 satellite phone, which is a popular choice in Burkina Faso, costs around $1,200. This phone is known for its durability and reliability, making it a great option for those who need to communicate in remote areas. The Thuraya XT-LITE satellite phone is another popular choice, with a price tag of around $600. This phone is known for its affordability and ease of use.

In addition to purchasing a satellite phone outright, there are also options for prepaid and postpaid plans. Prepaid plans allow users to pay for a certain amount of minutes in advance, which can be used over a specified period. This can be a good option for those who only need a satellite phone for a short period or who want to control their spending. Postpaid plans, on the other hand, require users to pay a monthly fee for a certain number of minutes. This can be a good option for those who need a satellite phone for an extended period or who anticipate using it frequently.

Another option for those who need a satellite phone for a short period is to rent one. Many companies in Burkina Faso offer satellite phone rental services, which can be a cost-effective option for those who only need a phone for a specific project or trip. Rental prices vary depending on the phone model and rental period, but can be as low as $10 per day.

Finally, it is important to note that satellite phones require a SIM card to function. SIM cards are small chips that are inserted into the phone and provide access to the satellite network. In Burkina Faso, there are several options for purchasing a SIM card, including from satellite phone providers or local mobile network operators. Prices for SIM cards vary depending on the provider and the amount of data and minutes included.

In conclusion, satellite phones can be a valuable tool for communication in remote areas of Burkina Faso. While the cost of purchasing a satellite phone can be a barrier, there are options for prepaid and postpaid plans, rental services, and SIM card purchases. By exploring these options, individuals and organizations can find a solution that meets their communication needs while staying within their budget.