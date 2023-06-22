PolarPro Variable ND combo VND Cinema Serie Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Overview of PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro

PolarPro, a renowned manufacturer of camera accessories, has recently launched its latest product, the Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set for DJI Mavic 2 Pro. This filter set is designed to enhance the video quality of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone by reducing the amount of light entering the camera lens. The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is a must-have accessory for professional videographers and photographers who want to capture stunning aerial footage.

The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set includes two filters, the VND8/PL and the VND16/PL. These filters are made of high-quality glass and feature a multi-coating that reduces glare and reflections. The VND8/PL filter reduces the amount of light entering the camera lens by three stops, while the VND16/PL filter reduces it by four stops. The combination of these two filters allows videographers to shoot in bright sunlight without overexposing their footage.

The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is easy to install and use. The filters are lightweight and attach to the DJI Mavic 2 Pro camera lens using a simple snap-on mechanism. The filters can be rotated to adjust the amount of light entering the camera lens, giving videographers complete control over their footage. The VND8/PL filter is ideal for shooting in partially cloudy conditions, while the VND16/PL filter is perfect for bright sunny days.

The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is designed to meet the needs of professional videographers and photographers. The filters are made of high-quality materials and are built to last. The filters are also compatible with other PolarPro accessories, such as the Cinema Series Shutter Collection and the Vivid Collection. This makes it easy for videographers to switch between filters depending on the lighting conditions and the type of footage they want to capture.

The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is also designed to be travel-friendly. The filters come with a compact carrying case that protects them from scratches and dust. The case is small enough to fit in a backpack or camera bag, making it easy for videographers to take their filters with them wherever they go.

In conclusion, the PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is a must-have accessory for professional videographers and photographers who want to capture stunning aerial footage. The filters are made of high-quality materials and are built to last. They are easy to install and use, and they give videographers complete control over their footage. The filters are also travel-friendly, making it easy for videographers to take them with them wherever they go. The PolarPro Variable ND Combo VND Cinema Series Filter Set is a game-changer for anyone who wants to take their aerial videography to the next level.