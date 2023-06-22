The History of Internet in El Salvador

The internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, and it is hard to imagine a world without it. However, the internet has not always been readily available to everyone, especially in developing countries like El Salvador. In this article, we will take a look at the history of the internet in El Salvador and how it has evolved over the years.

The internet first arrived in El Salvador in the early 1990s, but it was only accessible to a small group of people, mainly academics and researchers. The internet was expensive, and the infrastructure was limited, which made it difficult for the general public to access it. It was not until the late 1990s that the internet started to become more widely available in El Salvador.

In 1998, the government of El Salvador launched a project called “El Salvador en Línea” (El Salvador Online), which aimed to provide internet access to all citizens of the country. The project was a joint effort between the government and private companies, and it was a significant step towards making the internet more accessible to the general public.

However, despite the efforts of the government and private companies, the internet was still not widely available in El Salvador. The cost of internet access was still high, and the infrastructure was not developed enough to support widespread internet usage. It was not until the early 2000s that the internet started to become more affordable and accessible to the general public.

In 2001, the government of El Salvador passed a law that allowed private companies to provide internet services to the public. This law paved the way for more competition in the market, which led to lower prices and better services. As a result, the number of internet users in El Salvador started to increase rapidly.

Today, the internet is widely available in El Salvador, and the country has one of the highest rates of internet penetration in Central America. According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union, the percentage of individuals using the internet in El Salvador increased from 2.5% in 2000 to 34.5% in 2019.

The availability of the internet has had a significant impact on the economy and society of El Salvador. The internet has created new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs, and it has made it easier for people to access information and connect with others. The internet has also played a crucial role in education, as it has made it possible for students to access online resources and participate in online classes.

In conclusion, the internet has come a long way in El Salvador since its introduction in the early 1990s. The efforts of the government and private companies have made the internet more accessible and affordable to the general public, which has had a significant impact on the economy and society of the country. Today, the internet is an essential part of daily life in El Salvador, and it will continue to play a crucial role in the future of the country.