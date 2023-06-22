Overview of Inmarsat European Aviation Network

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched the European Aviation Network (EAN), a solution for global in-flight connectivity. The EAN is a joint venture between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom, aimed at providing high-speed internet access to passengers on board flights across Europe.

The EAN is a unique solution that combines satellite and ground-based networks to provide seamless connectivity to passengers. The network consists of a satellite, operated by Inmarsat, and a ground-based network, operated by Deutsche Telekom. The satellite provides coverage across Europe, while the ground-based network provides additional capacity in areas of high demand, such as airports.

The EAN uses the latest 4G LTE technology to provide high-speed internet access to passengers. The network is capable of delivering speeds of up to 75Mbps, which is faster than most home broadband connections. This means that passengers can stream movies, browse the internet, and use social media while in-flight.

The EAN is also designed to be highly reliable. The network is built with redundancy and resilience in mind, ensuring that passengers have access to the internet even in the event of a network outage. The network is also monitored 24/7 by a team of experts, who can quickly respond to any issues that may arise.

One of the key benefits of the EAN is that it is available to all airlines, regardless of their size or location. This means that even smaller airlines can offer high-speed internet access to their passengers, without having to invest in expensive infrastructure. The EAN is also designed to be cost-effective, with airlines only paying for the data that their passengers use.

The EAN has already been deployed on a number of airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling. Passengers on these airlines can now enjoy high-speed internet access while in-flight, making their journey more enjoyable and productive.

In addition to providing internet access to passengers, the EAN also has a number of benefits for airlines. The network provides real-time data on the performance of the aircraft, allowing airlines to monitor fuel consumption, engine performance, and other key metrics. This data can be used to optimize the performance of the aircraft, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

The EAN is also designed to be scalable, meaning that it can be expanded to meet the growing demand for in-flight connectivity. As more airlines adopt the technology, the network will continue to grow, providing even more capacity and coverage across Europe.

Overall, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a game-changer for in-flight connectivity. The network provides high-speed internet access to passengers, while also offering benefits to airlines in terms of cost savings and performance optimization. With the EAN, passengers can stay connected while in-flight, making their journey more enjoyable and productive.