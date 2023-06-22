How to Order Starlink’s Satellite Internet Kit Online

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, has been making waves in the tech industry since its launch in 2018. With its promise of high-speed internet in even the most remote areas, Starlink has garnered a lot of attention from people who have struggled with slow or non-existent internet connections. If you’re one of those people and you’re interested in ordering Starlink’s satellite internet kit, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process.

Step 1: Check Availability

Before you can order Starlink’s satellite internet kit, you need to make sure that the service is available in your area. Starlink is still in the process of launching its satellites, so the service is not yet available everywhere. To check availability, go to the Starlink website and enter your address. If the service is available in your area, you’ll be able to proceed with the ordering process.

Step 2: Place Your Order

Once you’ve confirmed that Starlink is available in your area, you can place your order. To do this, go to the Starlink website and click on the “Order Now” button. You’ll be asked to enter your shipping address and payment information. The cost of the satellite internet kit is $499, which includes the satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, and mounting tripod.

Step 3: Wait for Confirmation

After you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Starlink. This email will include your order number and an estimated delivery date. It’s important to note that delivery times may vary depending on demand and availability.

Step 4: Set Up Your Equipment

When your satellite internet kit arrives, it’s time to set it up. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including detailed instructions. The first step is to find a clear view of the sky where you can mount the satellite dish. The dish needs to be pointed towards the northern sky, so make sure you have a clear view in that direction.

Step 5: Connect to the Internet

Once you’ve set up your equipment, it’s time to connect to the internet. The satellite dish will communicate with the Starlink satellites to provide you with high-speed internet. You’ll need to connect the Wi-Fi router to your computer or other devices to access the internet. The router will have a unique network name and password, which you’ll need to enter to connect.

Step 6: Enjoy High-Speed Internet

Congratulations! You’re now connected to Starlink’s satellite internet service. You should notice a significant improvement in your internet speed and reliability. Starlink’s service is still in beta testing, so there may be occasional outages or interruptions in service. However, the company is constantly working to improve its technology and expand its coverage area.

In conclusion, ordering Starlink’s satellite internet kit is a straightforward process that can be completed online. By following these six steps, you can enjoy high-speed internet no matter where you live. As Starlink continues to expand its coverage area and improve its technology, it’s likely that more and more people will turn to satellite internet as a reliable and fast alternative to traditional broadband.