How to Charge Your DJI WB37 Battery Using the USB-C Charging Hub

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently released a new product that will make charging your DJI WB37 battery a breeze. The DJI WB37 Battery Charging Hub (USB-C) is a compact and portable charging solution that allows you to charge up to four batteries at once. In this article, we will guide you through the process of charging your DJI WB37 battery using the USB-C charging hub.

Firstly, it is important to note that the DJI WB37 battery is compatible with the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone. The battery has a capacity of 3500mAh and a voltage of 11.55V, which provides up to 34 minutes of flight time. The USB-C charging hub is designed to charge the DJI WB37 battery efficiently and safely.

To begin charging your DJI WB37 battery using the USB-C charging hub, you will need to connect the hub to a power source using the included USB-C cable. The hub has a built-in LED indicator that will show the charging status of each battery. When the hub is connected to a power source, the LED indicator will turn on.

Next, you will need to insert the DJI WB37 batteries into the charging hub. The hub has four battery slots, each with a corresponding LED indicator. To insert the batteries, simply align the battery contacts with the charging hub contacts and gently push the battery into the slot until it clicks into place. The LED indicator for each slot will turn on to indicate that the battery is charging.

The USB-C charging hub uses an intelligent charging system that ensures each battery is charged to its maximum capacity without overcharging or overheating. The hub will automatically stop charging the battery when it is fully charged, which helps to prolong the battery’s lifespan.

It is important to note that the DJI WB37 battery charging hub is designed to charge only DJI WB37 batteries. Attempting to charge other types of batteries may result in damage to the batteries or the charging hub.

Once the batteries are fully charged, the LED indicator for each slot will turn off. You can then remove the batteries from the charging hub by gently pushing down on the release button located on the side of each slot. The batteries will then pop out of the slot, and you can remove them from the charging hub.

In conclusion, the DJI WB37 Battery Charging Hub (USB-C) is a convenient and efficient way to charge your DJI WB37 batteries. The hub’s compact and portable design makes it easy to take with you on the go, and its intelligent charging system ensures that your batteries are charged safely and efficiently. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can easily charge your DJI WB37 batteries using the USB-C charging hub.