How to Install DJI Ronin-S Focus Motor Rod Mount

DJI Ronin-S Focus Motor Rod Mount is an essential accessory for filmmakers who want to achieve precise focus control while using the Ronin-S gimbal. The mount allows you to attach a focus motor to the Ronin-S, which can be controlled remotely using a wireless follow focus system. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing the DJI Ronin-S Focus Motor Rod Mount.

Step 1: Remove the Top Plate

The first step is to remove the top plate of the Ronin-S gimbal. To do this, you need to unscrew the four screws that hold the plate in place. Once the screws are removed, gently lift the plate off the gimbal and set it aside.

Step 2: Attach the Mounting Bracket

The next step is to attach the mounting bracket to the Ronin-S gimbal. The bracket is designed to fit onto the top plate of the gimbal, and it has two screw holes that align with the holes on the plate. Place the bracket onto the plate and secure it in place using the same screws that you removed in step 1.

Step 3: Install the Focus Motor Rod Mount

Now it’s time to install the focus motor rod mount onto the mounting bracket. The mount has two parts: the base and the rod holder. Start by attaching the base to the mounting bracket using the two screws provided. Make sure the base is securely fastened to the bracket.

Next, insert the rod holder into the base and tighten the screw to hold it in place. The rod holder is designed to hold a standard 15mm rod, which is used to attach the focus motor.

Step 4: Attach the Focus Motor

The final step is to attach the focus motor to the rod holder. The motor should come with a mounting bracket that fits onto the 15mm rod. Attach the bracket to the rod and slide it into the rod holder. Tighten the screw on the rod holder to secure the motor in place.

Step 5: Connect the Follow Focus System

Once the focus motor is attached, you can connect it to a wireless follow focus system. The follow focus system allows you to control the focus of your camera remotely, which is essential for achieving precise focus in your shots.

To connect the follow focus system, you need to attach a motor controller to the focus motor and connect it to the wireless receiver. The receiver can then be mounted onto the Ronin-S gimbal, and you can control the focus using a remote control.

Conclusion

Installing the DJI Ronin-S Focus Motor Rod Mount is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few minutes. The mount allows you to attach a focus motor to the Ronin-S gimbal, which can be controlled remotely using a wireless follow focus system. With this accessory, you can achieve precise focus control in your shots, which is essential for professional filmmaking.