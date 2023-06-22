Benefits of DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for DJI Mini SE

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new product, the DJI Mini SE. This drone is designed to be easy to use, lightweight, and affordable, making it an excellent choice for beginners and experienced pilots alike. However, accidents can happen, and that’s where DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan comes in.

DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a comprehensive protection plan that covers accidental damage to your DJI Mini SE. This plan provides you with peace of mind, knowing that you are covered in case of any mishaps. The plan covers accidental damage to the drone, including collisions, water damage, and flyaway incidents.

One of the significant benefits of DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is that it offers up to two replacement units within the coverage period. This means that if your DJI Mini SE is damaged beyond repair, you can get a replacement unit at a discounted price. This is particularly useful for those who rely on their drone for work or those who use it frequently.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is that it provides you with priority service. If you need to send your drone in for repair, you will be given priority over non-Care Refresh customers. This means that you will get your drone back faster, minimizing downtime and allowing you to get back to flying as soon as possible.

DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan also offers a one-time free replacement for the gimbal and camera, which are two of the most delicate and expensive parts of the drone. This is particularly useful for those who use their drone for photography or videography, as it ensures that they can continue to capture stunning footage without any interruptions.

The plan also covers shipping costs for both the damaged unit and the replacement unit. This means that you don’t have to worry about any additional costs when sending your drone in for repair or receiving a replacement unit.

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan also provides you with access to exclusive offers and promotions. This includes discounts on accessories and other DJI products, as well as early access to new products and features.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a DJI Mini SE. It provides comprehensive protection against accidental damage, priority service, and access to exclusive offers and promotions. With up to two replacement units within the coverage period, you can rest assured that you will always have a working drone, even if the worst happens.