Top 5 Features of Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope

The Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope is a top-of-the-line riflescope that is designed to provide hunters and shooters with the ultimate shooting experience. This riflescope is packed with features that make it stand out from the competition. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 5 features of the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope.

1. Multi-coated Optics

The Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope features multi-coated optics that provide superior light transmission and clarity. The multi-coated lenses ensure that you get a clear and bright image, even in low light conditions. This feature is particularly useful for hunters who often find themselves in low light conditions.

2. Second Focal Plane Reticle

The second focal plane reticle is another great feature of the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope. This reticle is designed to maintain the same size throughout the magnification range, which means that the reticle remains the same size even when you zoom in or out. This feature is particularly useful for shooters who need to make quick and accurate shots at varying distances.

3. Durable Construction

The Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope is built to last. It features a rugged, one-piece tube construction that is designed to withstand the toughest conditions. The riflescope is also shockproof, waterproof, and fog proof, which means that it can withstand any weather conditions that you may encounter while hunting or shooting.

4. Fast Focus Eyepiece

The fast focus eyepiece is another great feature of the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope. This feature allows you to quickly and easily adjust the focus of the riflescope to suit your eyesight. The fast focus eyepiece is particularly useful for shooters who wear glasses or contact lenses.

5. Adjustable Turrets

The adjustable turrets on the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope are another great feature. These turrets allow you to make quick and easy adjustments to the windage and elevation of the riflescope. The turrets are also designed to be easy to grip, even when wearing gloves.

In conclusion, the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope is a top-of-the-line riflescope that is packed with features that make it stand out from the competition. The multi-coated optics, second focal plane reticle, durable construction, fast focus eyepiece, and adjustable turrets are just a few of the features that make this riflescope a great choice for hunters and shooters. If you are looking for a high-quality riflescope that will provide you with the ultimate shooting experience, then the Bushnell AR Optics 3-9×40 Riflescope is definitely worth considering.