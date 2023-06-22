Unboxing and Review of Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange

The Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange is a new addition to the Autel Robotics family. This drone is designed to be compact, lightweight, and easy to use. The drone comes in a premium bundle that includes a remote controller, two batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case. In this article, we will unbox and review the Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange.

Unboxing

The Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange comes in a compact and well-designed box. The box includes the drone, remote controller, two batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case. The first thing that we noticed when we opened the box was the orange color of the drone. The orange color gives the drone a unique and stylish look.

The drone itself is small and lightweight. It weighs only 249 grams, which means that it does not require registration with the FAA. The drone has a 4K camera that can shoot 60 frames per second. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, which provides stability and smooth footage.

The remote controller is also compact and lightweight. It has a built-in screen that displays the live feed from the camera. The controller has a range of up to 4.3 miles, which is impressive for a drone of this size.

The batteries are also small and lightweight. They have a capacity of 520mAh, which provides a flight time of up to 20 minutes. The charging hub can charge two batteries at the same time, which is convenient.

Review

We took the Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange for a test flight, and we were impressed with its performance. The drone is easy to fly, even for beginners. It has a variety of flight modes, including GPS mode, which provides stability and precise positioning.

The camera on the drone is excellent. It can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, which provides smooth and high-quality footage. The camera can also take 12-megapixel photos, which are sharp and detailed.

The remote controller is also easy to use. It has a built-in screen that displays the live feed from the camera. The controller has a variety of buttons and controls, which provide easy access to the drone’s features and functions.

The batteries provide a flight time of up to 20 minutes, which is impressive for a drone of this size. The charging hub can charge two batteries at the same time, which is convenient.

The carrying case is also well-designed. It is compact and lightweight, which makes it easy to transport the drone and its accessories. The case has a variety of compartments, which provide easy access to the drone and its accessories.

Conclusion

The Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange is a well-designed and easy-to-use drone. It is compact, lightweight, and comes with a variety of accessories that make it convenient to use. The drone has a 4K camera that can shoot 60 frames per second, which provides smooth and high-quality footage. The remote controller is easy to use, and the batteries provide a flight time of up to 20 minutes. The carrying case is also well-designed, which makes it easy to transport the drone and its accessories. Overall, we would recommend the Autel EVO Nano Drone Premium Bundle / Orange to anyone who is looking for a compact and easy-to-use drone.