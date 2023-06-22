Overview of Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight

The Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight is a high-quality, reliable, and durable sight that is designed for use in a variety of applications. This sight is ideal for law enforcement, military, and civilian use, and it is built to withstand the rigors of daily use in harsh environments.

One of the key features of the Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight is its one-piece torsion nut mount. This mount is designed to provide a secure and stable platform for the sight, ensuring that it stays in place even under heavy recoil. The mount is also easy to install and remove, making it a convenient option for those who need to switch between different firearms.

The Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight also features a 39mm objective lens, which provides a wide field of view and excellent light transmission. This lens is coated with a special anti-reflective coating, which helps to reduce glare and improve image clarity in bright sunlight. The sight also features a 2 MOA red dot reticle, which is easy to see and provides fast target acquisition.

In addition to its high-quality construction and advanced features, the Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight is also designed to be easy to use. The sight is powered by a single CR2032 battery, which provides up to 50,000 hours of continuous use. The sight also features a simple, intuitive control system, which allows users to adjust the brightness of the reticle with just a few clicks.

Overall, the Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable, durable, and easy-to-use sight for their firearm. Whether you are a law enforcement officer, a military member, or a civilian shooter, this sight is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. So why wait? Order your Aimpoint Duty RDS Red Dot Sight today and experience the difference for yourself!