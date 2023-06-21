Internet in Maldives

The Evolution of Internet Connectivity in Maldives

The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, has come a long way in terms of internet connectivity. The country, which is known for its stunning beaches and luxurious resorts, has made significant strides in the development of its digital infrastructure over the past few years.

In the early days of the internet, connectivity in the Maldives was limited to a few government agencies and large businesses. However, with the advent of mobile technology and the increasing demand for internet access, the government has taken steps to improve connectivity across the country.

One of the major milestones in the evolution of internet connectivity in the Maldives was the launch of the first undersea fiber optic cable in 2006. This cable, which connects the Maldives to Sri Lanka, has significantly improved internet speeds and reliability in the country. Prior to the launch of the cable, internet connectivity in the Maldives was reliant on satellite technology, which was expensive and slow.

Since the launch of the undersea cable, the Maldives has seen a significant increase in internet usage. According to the Maldives Communication Authority, internet penetration in the country has increased from 5% in 2006 to over 60% in 2021. This growth has been driven by the increasing availability of affordable smartphones and mobile data plans.

In addition to the undersea cable, the government has also launched a number of initiatives to improve internet connectivity in rural areas. One such initiative is the Rural Telecommunications Project, which aims to provide internet access to remote islands in the Maldives. Through this project, the government has installed satellite dishes and other equipment to provide internet access to schools, health centers, and other public facilities in rural areas.

Another initiative that has helped to improve internet connectivity in the Maldives is the introduction of 4G mobile networks. The country’s two major mobile operators, Dhiraagu and Ooredoo, launched their 4G networks in 2015 and 2016 respectively. This has significantly improved internet speeds and reliability for mobile users across the country.

Despite these improvements, internet connectivity in the Maldives still faces some challenges. One of the main challenges is the high cost of internet access, which can be a barrier for many people, particularly those living in rural areas. In addition, the country’s reliance on undersea cables for internet connectivity makes it vulnerable to disruptions caused by natural disasters or other events.

To address these challenges, the government has launched a number of initiatives aimed at improving internet affordability and resilience. One such initiative is the National Broadband Policy, which aims to provide affordable broadband internet access to all Maldivians by 2023. The policy includes measures such as the establishment of a national broadband network and the promotion of competition among internet service providers.

Overall, the evolution of internet connectivity in the Maldives has been impressive. From the launch of the first undersea cable to the introduction of 4G networks, the country has made significant strides in improving internet access for its citizens. While there are still challenges to be addressed, the government’s commitment to improving internet connectivity bodes well for the future of the country’s digital infrastructure.