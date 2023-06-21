Exploring the Features of Infiray E3 Max V2 – Thermal Imaging Monocular

The Infiray E3 Max V2 is a thermal imaging monocular that has been designed to provide high-quality thermal imaging in a compact and lightweight package. This device is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and security personnel who need to see in the dark or through smoke and fog.

One of the key features of the Infiray E3 Max V2 is its high-resolution thermal sensor. This sensor is capable of detecting even the smallest temperature differences, which allows the user to see objects clearly in complete darkness. The device has a 384×288 thermal sensor with a 17μm pixel pitch, which provides a clear and detailed image.

Another important feature of the Infiray E3 Max V2 is its long detection range. This device has a detection range of up to 1800 meters, which makes it ideal for long-range surveillance and observation. The device also has a 2x digital zoom, which allows the user to get a closer look at distant objects.

The Infiray E3 Max V2 is also equipped with a high-quality OLED display. This display provides a clear and bright image, even in low-light conditions. The device has a 1024×768 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, which ensures that the image is smooth and free from lag.

In addition to its high-quality thermal sensor and OLED display, the Infiray E3 Max V2 also has a number of other useful features. For example, the device has a built-in video recorder, which allows the user to record and save thermal images and videos. The device also has a Wi-Fi module, which allows the user to connect to a smartphone or tablet and view the thermal image in real-time.

The Infiray E3 Max V2 is also designed to be rugged and durable. The device has an IP67 rating, which means that it is dustproof and waterproof. The device is also designed to withstand drops and impacts, which makes it ideal for use in harsh outdoor environments.

Overall, the Infiray E3 Max V2 is a high-quality thermal imaging monocular that is packed with useful features. Its high-resolution thermal sensor, long detection range, and high-quality OLED display make it ideal for a wide range of applications. Whether you are a hunter, outdoor enthusiast, or security personnel, the Infiray E3 Max V2 is a device that you can rely on to provide clear and detailed thermal imaging in any situation.