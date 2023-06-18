The Vudu 3.5-18X50 Second Focal Plane scope is the ideal scope for medium- and long-range shooting.
EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
EOTech Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop
1838.85 USD
EOTech
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.