The Elite 4500 1-4×24 is the optic your brush gun, shotgun, or short-range rig needs to get the job done.

Bushnell Elite 4500 1-4×24 Riflescope Multi-X – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell Elite 4500 1-4×24 Riflescope Multi-X – Optics available in store ts2.shop

344.99 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.