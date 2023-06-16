The CelluCORE™ 20 Solar Combines the reliability and image quality of the CelluCORE 20 with an integrated solar panel to dramatically increase battery life. The Dual-SIM configuration of the CelluCORE™ 20 Solar allows it to automatically connect to AT&T or Verizon−whichever offers the strongest cellular network

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 Solar Cellular Trail Camera – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell CelluCORE 20 Solar Cellular Trail Camera – Optics available in store ts2.shop

248.39 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.