Rugged, lightweight, multi-purpose night vision device. Unit Part 11P14122453011i

AGM PVS-14 NL1i – Night Vision Monocular, Gen 2+ P43-Green Phosphor Level 1 – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

AGM PVS-14 NL1i – Night Vision Monocular, Gen 2+ P43-Green Phosphor Level 1 – Optics available in store ts2.shop

3170.76 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.