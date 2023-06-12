Armor-plated, waterproof, fogproof and built to take nature’s worst while delivering best-in-class durability and clarity. This aggressive, ergonomic performer houses fully multi-coated lenses with new objective lens covers that stay in place.
Bushnell Trophy Xtreme Roof Prism Binoculars 8×56 – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Bushnell Trophy Xtreme Roof Prism Binoculars 8×56 – Optics available in store ts2.shop
275.99 USD
Bushnell
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.