Aerial thermal imaging has never been easier than with the DJI Zenmuse XT. Combining DJI’s unrivalled expertise in gimbal technology and image transfer with FLIR’s industry-leading thermal imaging technology, Zenmuse XT is the ultimate solution for fast and reliable aerial thermal imaging.

DJI Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

DJI Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 336×256 30FPS 13mm – Drones available in store ts2.shop

6506.30 USD

DJI

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.