Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: 50 Hz
Resolution: 384 × 288
FOV: 7.5° × 5.7°
Part Unit 3142451305FM31
AGM Fuzion LRF TM35-384 – fusion imaging monocular – Optics
AGM Fuzion LRF TM35-384 – fusion imaging monocular – Optics
