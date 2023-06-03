InfiRay – Saim Series – SCT35 V2 – Thermal Imaging Sight

Infiray Saim SCT35 V2 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Infiray Saim SCT35 V2 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2342.77 USD

InfiRay Outdoor

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.