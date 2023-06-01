Forge 10X42 binocular line defines clarity. Low light performance that rivals even the most respected optics brands, this binocular features ED Prime glass, PC3 phase and dielectric coated BaK 4 prisms, Ultrawide Band anti-reflective coatings, and Bushnell’s exclusive EXO Barrier technology.

Bushnell Forge 10×42 Binoculars – Optics

