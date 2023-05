Hytera upgrade license from XPT Single Site (eXtended Pseudo Trunking) to XPT Multi Site for RD985S

Hytera upgrade license from XPT Single Site (eXtended Pseudo Trunking) to XPT Multi Site for RD985S – VHF/UHF

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

VHF/UHF

Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios

Hytera upgrade license from XPT Single Site (eXtended Pseudo Trunking) to XPT Multi Site for RD985S – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop

796.47 USD

Hytera

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.