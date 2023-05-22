including:
Transceiver
Belt Clip
Lanyard
Li-ion rechargeable battery
Charger
AC/DC converter/adaptor
DC connection
Operators manual
SAILOR SP3515 Portable VHF with Scrambler and CTCSS – VHF/UHF
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
VHF/UHF
306.60 USD
Cobham SATCOM
US = 123.00 USD
