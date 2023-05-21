The Vudu 5-25X50 is ideal for short platform rifles. At approximately 11.2 inches in length, the 5-25X is one of the shortest first focal plane rifle scopes on the market.

EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

EOTech Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope – TR3 (Horus) – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2413.85 USD

EOTech

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.