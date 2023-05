Image Intensifier Tube: Gen 2+ “Level 1”

Magnification: 1x

Lens System: 27 mm, F/1.2

FOV: 40°

Unit Part 12W7P122153211

AGM WOLF-7 PRO NL1 night vision goggle – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

2716.18 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

