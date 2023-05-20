This new illuminated model riflescope starts on the foundation of our successful Prime 3-9x40mm and adds illumination. The Multi-X reticle uses thick lines for quick and accurate target acquisition of game, and the illuminated dot in the center helps aid that accuracy in twilight hours when you need it most.
Bushnell Prime 3-9×40 Illuminated Riflescope – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Bushnell Prime 3-9×40 Illuminated Riflescope – Optics available in store ts2.shop
275.99 USD
Bushnell
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.