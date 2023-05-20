The ELCAN Specter DR 1x / 4x Dual Role Optical Sight revolutionizes optical sights design. Product No.: 383004

Andres ELCAN Specter 1x / 4x 5,56mm gray/black Optical Sight Scope – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Andres ELCAN Specter 1x / 4x 5,56mm gray/black Optical Sight Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2321.81 USD

Andres

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.