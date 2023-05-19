In contrast to other riflescopes, the particularly low vignetting of the Magnus 2.4-16×56 i ensures extra brightness at low magnification factors.

Leica Magnus 2,4-16x56i L-4A with Rail Scope 54131 – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Leica Magnus 2,4-16x56i L-4A with Rail Scope 54131 – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2738.39 USD

Leica

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.