Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: 50Hz
Resolution: 384 × 288
FOV: 5.28° × 3.96°
Part Unit 3142455306RA51
AGM Varmint LRF TS50-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics
AGM Global Vision
