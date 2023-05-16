PMMN4099B Motorola Large IMPRES Remote Speaker Microphone with Volume control, IP68 – VHF/UHF

This RSM features IMPRES technology, providing superior audio by suppressing ambient noise, improving voice intelligibility and amplifying quiet transmissions.

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

VHF/UHF

149.19 USD

US = 123.00 USD

