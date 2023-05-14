Image Intensifier Tube: Gen 2+ “White Phosphor Level 2”

Magnification: 4x

Lens System: 108 mm; F/ 1.54

FOV: 9°

Unit Part 15WOL422104221

AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 – Night Vision Weapon Sight – Optics

