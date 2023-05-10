Portable and easy to use, the BS60 battery station can be used to charge, store, and transport batteries.
Matrice 300 Series BS60 Intelligent Battery Station (Universal Edition) – Drones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones
Cameras & Opticsop
Matrice 300 Series BS60 Intelligent Battery Station (Universal Edition) – Drones available in store ts2.shop
1066.98 USD
DJI
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.